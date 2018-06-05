Belle Chasse Student Wins Phillips 66 Scholarships

A Belle Chasse High School senior will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

The competitive program awards outstanding college- bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries. The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need. The company announced Taylor Bergeron, of Belle Chasse, as an honoree this year. Taylor, Daughter of Phillips 66 employee Eric Bergeron, is a senior at Belle Chasse High School.

“This scholarship program reflects Phillips 66’s commitment to the communities where we live and operate, and builds on our corporate vision of improving lives,”said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement. Phillips 66 is a growing energy manufacturing and logistics company with high-performing Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, headquartered in Houston.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/