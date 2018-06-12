Belle Chasse WW II Veteran honored by Plaq. Parish Sheriff ’s Office Young Marines

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to announce that World War II Navy Corpsman Peter Hebert was honored by PPSO Young Marines, who surprised the 90-year old Veteran with a specially made wreath for Memorial Day.

Young Marine Private First Class (PFC) Evan Roark and Young Marine Sergeant Nya Burks presented the wreath to Peter Hebert and his wife, Beverly, at their Belle Chasse home just prior to Memorial Day. Th e wreath was fashioned with a Navy Corpsman logo as Mr. Hebert served as a Navy Corpsman in the Philippines during World War II.

