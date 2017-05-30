The Belle Chasse YMCA Girls on the Run (GOTR) team recently completed another exciting spring season on May 13.

The ten-week program helps girls in 3rd-5th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.

