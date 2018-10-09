Berni predicts improvements to NFIP

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

For Plaquemines residents banking on the extension of the National Flood Insurance Program, one local expert says there’s cause for optimism. Caitlin Berni, co-founder of Berni Consultants and a former senior vice president at GNO Inc., told a Sept. 25 meeting of the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry that Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), chair of the Financial Services Committee which oversees FEMA and NFIP, is not seeking reelection. That’s a good according to Berni because Hensarling is no fan of NFIP, which has been deep in debt since Katrina, and has made little progress toward reforming the program while congress passes extension after extension. Currently the program is authorized through Nov. 30.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/