Beta Sigma Phi chapters attend MSWIT Fundraiser

Kate Wendel, Mid-South Women in Tourism (MSWIT) Treasurer extended an invitation to Desiree Dubroc Miller, Lambda Theta’s Recording Secretary for her chapter and other Beta Sigma Phi chapters, to attend the MSWIT 2019 Passport to Fashion Fundraiser luncheon. Along with an estimated 250 members, friends, sponsors, dignitaries, and supporters in attendance; Sixteen Beta Sigma Phi members from the Lambda Theta Chapter of Belle Chasse, the Preceptor Alpha Betta Chapter of Gretna, and their guests attended the MSWIT Fundraiser held on Saturday, September 7, at the Copeland’s Tower Hotel in Metairie.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/