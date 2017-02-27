Bohemia Spillway Topic of Mar. 7 Historical Association Meeting

The history of the Bohemia Spillway, before it was a spillway, will be the topic of the Tuesday, March 7, Plaquemines Historical Association meeting. Historian Tammy Fucich will discuss the settling of the Nestor area, in the northern section of the Bohemia Spillway during its heyday from the end of the Civil War until the levee board appropriated the land for the spillway. Nestor was on the East bank across from Happy Jack and Port Sulphur. It was an important port providing access from the Mississippi River to the Gulf.

