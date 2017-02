Belle Chasse Academy recently held their Scholastic Book Fair with a pirate theme - Bookaneer Book Fair: Where Books are the Treasure! Staff and students enjoyed visiting the library decked out with pirate themed decorations. The staff participate in a dress up day to kick off Family Night at the Fair.

