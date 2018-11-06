Boothville-Venice Elelmentary School October Students of the Month

The following students were named October Students of the Month for meeting the schoolwide behavior expectations: be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long. A ceremony was held in their honor on Oct. 30. Students received a certificate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart-Weston Farmer, PreKAdam Murry, Eylana Boyd and Jarrad Merrick, Kindergarten-Aubree Treadaway and Marvin Perez, First grade-Traleah Billiot and Megan Diaz, Second grade-Abigayle Turner and Shylen Prout, Third grade-Gavin Ballay, Kristeon Cooper and Isiah Hammond, Fourth grade-Bella Blakney and Vandon Ny, Fifth grade-Davion Kay and Brookelyn Jakubielski, Sixth grade-Jose Sales and Davis Chroeng. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!

