Boothville-Venice Elementary’s First Nine Weeks Principal’s Party was a huge success thanks to Mr. Tony Frickey and Venice Port Complex, BVES PTO, and the wonderful students and staff of Boothville-Venice Elementary. There were over 40 prizes drawn and an outdoor sports themed party for students who exhibited positive behavior this quarter. Principal Maria Prout dressed in softball gear to play the many sports set up around the campus.

