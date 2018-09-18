Boothville-Venice Elementary August Students of the Month

The following students were named August Students of the Month for meeting the School Wide Behavior Expectations~ Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be Safe all month long, a ceremony was held in their honor on August 31. Students received a certificate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a nice yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart-Ryleigh Wall, PreK- Sophia Hicks and Robert Ellis, Kindergarten-Chloe Wall and Tia Danos, First grade-Chanda Vong and Nathaly Diaz, Second grade-Jalina Prum and Bree Jakubielski, Third grade-Jaiden Creppel, Maria Salomon-Ortiz, and Jozlyn Buras, Fourth grade-Terrance Raphile and Olivia Cognevich, Fifth grade-Kaylana Ngoy and Lainey Chartier, Sixth grade-Joshua Scarabin and Savanna RIley. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!

