Boothville-Venice Elementary March Students of the Month

The following students were named March Students of the Month for meeting the school-wide behavior expectations: be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long, a ceremony was held in their honor on March 22. Students received a certifi cate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a nice yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart-Acy Cooper, PreK- Rhenly Thayer and Jarrad Merrick, Kindergarten- Peyton Prout, Brennan Cheramie and Paisley DeMoll,

First grade-McKenzie Devillier, Second grade-Ciana Dillion, Jaxon Marino and Tavaris Williams, Third grade- Addison McGuire and Angelyn Sauceda, Fourth grade- Jordyn Ancalade and Perriona Prout, Fifth grade- Lexie Fruge’ and Andre Williams, Sixth grade- Tristan Billiot and Kaela Taylor. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!

