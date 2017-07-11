Boy and Girl Cub Scout groups present Belle Chasse veteran with American Flag

Cub Scout Pack 301 and Girl Scout Troop 41005 was honored to present 93-year young Veteran Mr. Arthur Mayard with a new American Flag before the Fourth of July holiday. After receiving the flag, the Scouts conducted the flag raising ceremony for Mr. Mayard in honor of his service for our Country. Pictured in the back row, from left: Isaiah Cheffer, Emma Kintz, Asst Cubmaster Leonard Cable and Elijah Cheffer. Front: Ronald “Tripp” Mueller, Jack Cable, Morgan Kintz and Noah Cheffer.

