Braud and Tesvich sworn in as new Board Members of Hospital Service District No. 1

Erin Braud, left, is sworn in as a new Board Member of the Hospital Service District No. 1 d/b/a Plaquemines Medical Center representing District 2 by Judge Brenda Hymes, Justice of the Peace, left. The swearing-in took place on Thursday, January 31 at the monthly board meeting at Plaquemines Medical Center and was conducted by Judge Brenda Hymes, Justice of the Peace.

