Bro. James Samuel Griffin recipient of Worshipful Master of the Year Award

Bro. James Samuel (JS) Griffin of Bethlehem Lodge #237 in Bertrandville, Louisiana was the recipient of the Worshipful Master of the Year Award. T e award was presented by The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Louisiana at its annual Prince Hall Americanism Day Ceremony, which was held at the Historical St. Ames A.M.E. Church in New Orleans on Sunday, September 10.

The honorable selection of Bro. James Samuel (JS) Griffin for Worshipful Master is an historical event for Bethlehem Lodge #237. It is the first time in over 50 years, that this honor has been bestow upon a Mason/Worshipful Master from Plaquemines Parish. Bro. Griffin has served as Worshipful Master of Bethlehem Lodge #237 for the past six years. Prior to being elected to this position, he served as Senior Warden of the lodge. Consequently, the lodge has grown significantly under his outstanding leadership, organization skills and the compassion he shows toward his masonic brothers and his community, which made him an excellent recipient of this honor.

