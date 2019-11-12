Bubrig named Teacher of the Year

Olivia Bubrig started her teaching career at Lake Elementary School in Ascension Parish in December 2018 after graduating from Louisiana State University that same month. After less than one full year of teaching, Bubrig was chosen by her peers as teacher of the year for the middle school for the 2019-2020 school year.

