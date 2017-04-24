Butterflies released by Belle Chasse Primary students

A butterfly release was held April 20 at Belle Chasse Primary School. Phillips 66 sponsors the butterfly gardens for each kindergarten class in Plaquemines Parish. The children receive the kit with five live painted lady caterpillars and care for them as they turn into butterflies. Phillips 66 is proud to sponsor the butterfly gardens and encourage the students to take an interest in science from an early age.

