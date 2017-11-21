BVES 4-H Cooking Contest

On Nov. 14, Boothville- Venice Elementary School hosted its annual 4-H Cooking Contest. Thirtyfour students prepared dishes in various categories such as egg, poultry, beef, seafood, and sugar. The dishes were judged by local faculty and staff judges. All participants received a certificate and ribbon. Ms. Liz Sullivan, the sponsor, was very proud of the students and their participation this year.

