BVES April Students of the Month

The following students were named April Students of the Month for meeting the School Wide Behavior Expectations~ Be Respectful, Be Responsible, and Be Safe all month long, a ceremony was held in their honor on April 28, 2017. Students received a certifi cate, a student of the month tag on a neck chain, a nice yard sign, and snacks provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart- Kambrie Ancalade, PreK- Kylan Williamson, Kindergarten- Cherrell Encalade, Anthony Le and Joseph Latham, First grade-Tavaris Williams, Cassady Lafrance and Clinton Lafrance, Second grade-Jacoby Antoine, Jonathan Grim and Treasure Tang, Third grade- Samuel Palacios,, Madison McGaha and Diamond Merrick, Fourth grade- Davis Chroeng and Kierani Williams, Fifth grade- Landon Ladanyi and Blacee Ragas, Sixth grade- Kevin Tran and Sophany Kay. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!

