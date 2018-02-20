BVES celebrates Asian New Year

Boothville-Venice Elementary School celebrated Asian New Year with its diverse population on Friday, February 2.

Mrs. Stephanie Nguyen coordinated the event with her 65 EL students and their parents. American, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Laos, and Spanish students welcomed the guests in their native language.

The food was catered by Hong Minh restaurant in Gretna and many items were donated by the owner/chef which prepared a special treat, a roasted pig.

