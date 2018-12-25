BVES celebrates with Christmas season

On Tuesday, December 18, Boothville-Venice Elementary celebrated this Christmas season with a wonderful Christmas Program. It was a Disney “Mint” to BVES theme. Peppermint and Disney characters fi lled the gym. Each class from Headstart to Sixth grade performed Disney Christmas songs, dances and skits. Over 270 parents and relatives fi lled the gym to see the performances. A special thank you to Ms. LeTrinda Williams, Ms Hillary Creppel, Ms. Brenell Alexis, Mrs. Leslie Angeles, Ms. Tammy Goodman and Mrs. Cathy Bourgeois for all of the hard work with the decorations and coordinating the event. A special thank you to all of the teachers an students for a job well done.