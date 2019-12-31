BVES Dec. Students of the Month

The following students were named Boothville-Venice Elementary School’s December Students of the Month). A ceremony was held in their honor on December 17. The following students are: Headstart-Autumn Merrick, PreK- Jordy Perez and Mercy Rogers, Kindergarten-Carter Jones and Gregory Barthelemy, First gradeKynlee Landry and Trace Taylor, Second grade- Kambrie Ancalade and Megan Diaz, Third grade-Kelly Khath and Bree Jakubielski, Fourth grade- Gavin Ballay and Kohlston Bourgeois, Fifth grade- Angelyn Sauceda and Bella Blakney, Sixth grade- Michael Lord and Roderickah Allen. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!

