BVES December Students of the Month

The following students were named Boothville-Venice Elementary School’s December Students of the Month for meeting the schoolwide behavior expectations: be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long. A ceremony was held in their honor on Dec. 14. Students received a certifi cate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO.

