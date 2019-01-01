BVES December Students of the Month

The students pictured above were named Boothville-Venice Elementary School’s November Students of the Month for meeting the school-wide behavior expectation be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long, a ceremony was held in their honor on November 30. Students received a certificate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO.

