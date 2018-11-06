BVES Fall Festival 2018

On Friday, October 26, Boothville-Venice Elementary School welcomed hundreds of families on campus for the annual Fall Festival. The Fall Festival is coordinated by the PTO. Class moms and dads decorated booths for each class, built, made, or put together several games for the students and their families to enjoy. The weather was beautiful and everyone had a wonderful time, including Jodie Wall who endured three hours in the dunking booth.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/