BVES February Students of the Month

The following students were named Boothville-Venice Elementary School’s February Students of the Month for meeting the school-wide behavior expectations - be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long.

A ceremony was held in their honor on February 28. Students received a certificate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart-Tia Danos, PreK- Zayne Prout, Kindergarten- Annika Sovann and Aubriney Parker, First grade-Phanthany In and Amelia Nguyen-Ivey, Second grade-Candyn WIlliams and Gage Scarabin Third grade- Lincoln Tong and Mylee Guidry and Brock Scarabin, Fourth grade- Draevin Collins and Zachary Bartholomew, Fifth grade- Kayline Man and Javielle Williamson, Sixth grade- Abram Hawley and Landon Landanyi. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/