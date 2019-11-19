Home
    A huge congratulations to parents Brianne and Lee Blakney! All three of their children, Bella, Brennan, and Breelee, were on the straight A honor roll.
BVES First Nine Weeks Perfect Attendance and Honor Roll Assembly

Tue, 2019/11/19 - 5:00am News Staff

On October 29, Boothville-Venice Elementary School (BVES) students and parents gathered in the gymnasium for the First Nine Weeks Perfect Attendance and Honor Roll Assembly. BVES had approximately 200 students invited to this prestigious event. A huge thank you to the PTO for providing refreshment awards to the students and Congratulations to the following students who made honor roll and perfect attendance this quarter.

