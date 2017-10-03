BVES Jr. Beta Club’s First Responders Appreciation Service Project

Boothville-Venice Elementary Jr. Beta Club’s First Responders Appreciation Service Project was held on September 11. Jr. Beta members donated snacks and drinks to the Buras Volunteer Fire Department and the Boothville-Venice Volunteer Fire Department thanking them for their service.

