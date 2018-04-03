BVES Jr. Beta Club News

The Boothville-Venice Elementary Jr. Beta Club attended the Beta Leadership Summit in Baton Rouge in October 2017. BVES Club officers qualified as 2017-2018 National Qualifier in “Lead Outside The Box” competition. Pictured in the front row, from left: Dakota Turner (Historian), Tyler Vong (President) and Melisa Oum (Reporter). Back: Landon Landanyi (Secretary), Carter Creppel (Chaplin) and Hailey Istre (Vice President).

