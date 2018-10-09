BVES September Students of the Month
The following students were named September Students of the Month for meeting the schoolwide behavior expectations of be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long, a ceremony was held in their honor on September 28. Students received a certificate, a student of the month button, a pencil, a yard sign, and refreshments provided by the PTO. The following students are: Headstart- Alena Patel, PreK- Tahj Avist and Nora Vicknair, Kindergarten-Raphael Porter and Dax Chartier, First grade-Danni Fisher and Javari Williamson, Second grade-Brylee Hertz and Malis Seng, Third grade-Iszee Pierre and Jaxon Mareno, Fourth grade-Matthew Gilbert, Addison McGuire and Janari Edgerson, Fifth grade-Dylan Scarabin and Kylor Berthelot, Sixth grade-Iania Trufant and Ngoc Bang Tran. Mrs. Maria M. Prout, principal, congratulates all of the students for a job well done!
