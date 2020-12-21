BVES Support Staff of the Year

Mrs. Stephanie Nguyen is the EL paraeducator primarily for BVES, but she has a close relationship and services all Plaquemines Parish Schools translating and working with students. She has been with the school system since 1997. She is also lovingly known as Ms. Kim. Mrs. Stephanie is a huge asset to the school and system and provides interventions, tutoring and homework assistance to not just English Language Learners, but all students. Ms. Stephanie was excited to be named Support Staff of the Year. She was surprised!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/