BVES Takes a Trip to Sunship Earth

Five days of playing in the middle of the woods as a fifth grader is an ideal dream. It is even more meaningful when the “playing” is really handson learning.

Boothville-Venice Elementary School fifth grade students recently had that opportunity to spend five days and four nights learning in a whimsical, magical way at Sunship Earth, a program of T.R.E.E., located at a site in Covington.

Students learned science, math, ELA, and social studies skills through various activities in action-packed days from morning until night! Students spent time playing, pretending, researching, writing, presenting, drawing, singing, laughing and having fun! Everyone, including the adults, had to complete every part of the tasks at every station before they could move on to the next station.

