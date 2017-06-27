Cabrini High School Second Semester Honor Roll Students from Plaq. Parish

At the end of each semester students who have maintained a scholastic average of 4.0 or above will receive recognition by being placed on Cabrini’s Principal’s Honor Roll. Those students with a scholastic average of 3.5 to 3.9 will be placed on the Alpha Honor Roll. Those students with a scholastic average of 3.0 to 3.4 will be placed on the Beta Honor Roll. Students with a D or Fin any subject will be excluded from the honor roll regardless of GPA.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/