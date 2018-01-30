Capt. Mark Delesdernier Jr. to speak at Plaquemines Historical Association meeting on February 6

Retired Chief River Pilot Captain Mark Delesdenier Jr., who was born and raised in Pilottown, will be the speaker at the Plaquemines Historical Association on Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Belle Chasse American Legion Hall.

Captain Delesdernier grew up on the lower river during the 1930s and travelled extensively throughout the delta. He saw the WWII activities at Burrwood and Port Eads when they were at their peak; he saw the remnants of the Balize, decaying lighthouses and other lost historical sites before Hurricanes Betsy and Camille destroyed them. He hunted and fished along the lower passes as a young man. He became a third generation Mississippi River Pilot responsible for safely guiding cargo ships, military ships and passenger ships through nearly 100 miles of twists and turns between Pilottown and New Orleans. He also served as Vice President of Pass-a- Loutre Hunting Club for three years.

