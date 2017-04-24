Students from South Plaquemines High, South Plaquemines Elementary and Boothville-Venice Elementary who earned a 3.5 GPA for the school year were applauded April 20 with a “Catching Rays for Making A’s” celebration at the Port Sulphur YMCA. Phillips 66 Refinery sponsored the program with a $25,000 grant to reward high performing students. “Phillips 66 is proud to partner with the YMCA, PPSB and PPSO to host the Catching Rays for Making A’s events, which reward students for their outstanding academic performance,” said Shannon Vogt, senior public affairs advisor for Phillips 66. Additional celebrations are planned for students at other schools around the parish.

