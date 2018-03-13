CHAMPS AGAIN

The Belle Chasse High School Cross Country team is congratulated by the Plaquemines Parish Council at the council’s March 8 meeting for winning its second consecutive state title. Responding to comments and compliments from council members, BCHS Head Coach Micah Simoneaux spoke to the extraordinary mindset of his athletes.

“We run because we like to run, as crazy as that sounds. You really have to enjoy it to do this,” he said. The council declared the day BCHS Cross Country Team Day in the parish.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/