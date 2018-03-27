Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Day

Volunteers from Chevron Oronite spent the morning of Friday, March 3 maintaining restoration plots, planting trees, and clearing brush at Woodlands Trail. In addition to organizing twice annual volunteer days, Chevron has partnered with Woodlands Conservancy for five years on the Seeds to Saplings Service Learning Program.

Sponsorship from Chevron and the Brown Foundation allows Plaquemines Parish fourth graders to take a handson approach to environmental education as they learn about forested wetland issues and plant trees at Woodlands Trail. Over the past two years, volunteers from Chevron have been taking a larger role in helping to weed and maintain restoration plots planted by the students.

