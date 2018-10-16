Chevron helps fund behavioral health school outreach program with a $12,000 donation

Chevron recently presented the Plaquemines CARE Center with a $12,000 donation to fund the Behavioral Health School Outreach Program in Plaquemines Parish Schools. Pictured, from left, are Plaquemines Schools Superintendent Denis Rousselle, CARE Center Executive Director Julie Olsen, Chevron Finance Manager Greg Abdelnoor and CARE Center team members. The cutline to this picture in the Oct. 9 edition of The Gazette misreported the amount of the monetary donation from Chevron to the Plaquemines Parish CARE Center. Chevron donated $12,000 to the CARE Center, not $2,000

