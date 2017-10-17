Chevron Oronite Employees Volunteer at Woodlands Trail during Humankind Campaign

A group of 12 volunteers from Chevron Oronite spent the morning of Friday, September 29th clearing debris, trimming overgrown branches, and picking up litter from paths at Woodlands Trail. Woodlands Conservancy is one of 17 organizations in six communities across Louisiana and Texas benefiting from Chevron’s month long Gulf of Mexico Humankind volunteer campaign.

Volunteers worked with Woodlands Conservancy staff to maintain several miles of trail including the Upland Loop Trail and portions of the Hiking and Equestrian trails. The group also trimmed undergrowth from net-lanes used for bird banding research and helped to maintain restoration planting areas where fourth grade students planted oak and cypress trees last winter. Chevron has also partnered with Woodlands Conservancy for four years on the Seeds to Saplings Service Learning Program which involves local students in environmental education and forest restoration. Thanks to the efforts of these amazing volunteers, Woodlands Trail is now ready for a variety of upcoming fall events including Woodlands Conservancy’s annual Forest Fest event on November 4.

