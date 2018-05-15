Chevron Oronite Makes Monetary Donation Dedicated to the PPSO Seniors and Law-Enforcement Together Program

On Friday, April 6, 2018, Chevron Oronite made a monetary donation to support the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) Seniors And Law-Enforcement Together (SALT) Program. Sheriff Gerald “Jerry” Turlich Jr. stated the generous $9,300 donation will be allocated to support seasonal events and educational seminars for the program.

Greg Abdelnoor, Chevron Oronite’s Americas Finance Manager, presented Sheriff Turlich, Program Director Glenda Jenkins and the SALT Council with the donation at the PPSO Administration Building in Belle Chasse. “At our Oak Point facility and in the community, Chevron is always focused on safety,” said Abdelnoor. “The Seniors and Law Enforcement Together program encourages and empowers Plaquemines Parish seniors to adopt healthy behaviors that reduce risk of injury and increase their safety. We’re proud to partner with the dedicated men and women of the Sheriff ’s Office in launching these educational sessions and pleased to have the opportunity to give back to seniors who have given so much to Plaquemines Parish.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/