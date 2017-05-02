Chevron Oronite Plant to Celebrate 100th Anniversary—Steamboat Style

The Chevron Oronite Plant located in Belle Chasse, LA will be celebrating their 100th anniversary on Tuesday, May 9th. To commemorate the occasion, The NATCHEZ will be hosting a dockside party for Chevron in Algiers. Debbie Fagnano, calliope player on the NATCHEZ, will play “Coming Down the River” as the boat makes her way to and from Belle Chasse.

The NATCHEZ will depart from Toulouse Street and will dock at Chevron by 12 p.m. There will be a dockside party and the boat will depart at 4 p.m.

