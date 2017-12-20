Christmas lunch with the PCOA

On Dec. 13, Chevron Oronite Oak Point Operations along with Madere Towing, Cypress Cove Marina and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, sponsored the annual Christmas Lunch for seniors of the Plaquemines Council on Aging at the Belle Chasse Auditorium.

PCOA Director David Lewis said each organization did an excellent job preparing and serving food to the seniors. In addition to the delicious food, all the seniors received gifts and were entertained by musician Zu Carpenter. Greg Abdelnoor from the Chevron Oronite Plant stated that he and his company look forward to sponsoring the event each year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/