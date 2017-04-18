CMMBA 2017 Scholarship Banquet

By Rev. Tyronne Edwards

The Christian Minister Missionary Baptist Association (CMMBA) held their Annual Scholarship Banquet on Sunday, April 9, at the Belle Chasse Auditorium.

President Rommel E. Griffin, Sr. welcomed and thanked everyone for coming to his first scholarship banquet as CMMBA’s President.

Bishop Wilfret Johnson, pastor of Oakville Baptist Church did the invocation. Rev. Allen Johnson, 2nd Vice President and pastor of Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church served as the banquet moderator. Rev. August Picquet, 1st President and pastor of St. Joseph Baptist Church, did the occasion, and Dr. Reginal Burl, the General Secretary and pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church acknowledged the 2017 Scholarship’s Recipients:

