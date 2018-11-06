CMMBA of Plaquemines

The 66th Annual Session of the Christian Ministers Missionary Baptist Association of Plaquemines Parish was held last week at the Israelite Baptist Church of Belle Chasse, Rev. Kenneth M. Parker Sr., pastor. The Rev. Rommel E. Griffin is President/Moderator of CMMBA. Pictured are, front row from left, Rev. John Riley, Bishop Wilfret Johnson, Rev, Mandrel Pansy, Rev. Theodore Turner, Rev. Michael W. Jiles, Rev. Nadel Cosse, Rev. Ronald Singleton. On the back row from left are Rev. Darnell Smith, Rev. Allen Johnson, Rev. Rommel Griffin, Rev. Joseph Ceaser, Rev. Reginald Burl, Rev. Joseph Brooks, Rev. Haywood Johnson, Rev. Tyronne Edwards, Rev. Brannon Cross.

