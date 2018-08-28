Coast Guard volunteers at Belle Chasse Primary

The students of Belle Chasse Primary/Belle Chasse Elementary want to thank the volunteers from our local Coast Guard who came to school to help spread 20,000 pounds of tire mulch on the playground. These wonderful Coast Guard volunteers came to school bright and early before the students arrived to make sure that the playground was ready for the students’ first full day of school.

