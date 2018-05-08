Coastal Realty & Appraisals Company Makes Monetary Donation to PPSO

On Thursday, April 5, 2018, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) received a monetary donation from Coastal Realty & Appraisals Company. Owner of Coastal Realty & Appraisals, Ingrid Mistich Leverett, presented Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. with the generous $500 donation at the PPSO Administration Building in Belle Chasse. “We truly appreciate what the men and women of the sheriff ’s office do for Plaquemines Parish day-in and day-out,” said Leverett.

“This is the least we can do to support them.” Sheriff Turlich advised the general donation will be allocated to support the numerous community based programs instituted by PPSO. “Donations like this are instrumental in continuing programs such as the Junior Deputy, Young Marines, Citizen’s Police Academy and CERT,” said Sheriff Turlich. “Thank you to Coastal Realty and Appraisals for supporting our positive relationship with our community to improve the overall quality of life for all our citizens.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/