Community supports annual backpack and school supplies drive for LAVIM

Thanks to the Belle Chasse community for supporting the annual backpack and school supplies drive for the Louisiana Volunteers in Missions (LAVIM). Sponsored by the Belle Chasse United Methodist Church, coordinated by T. Dale Smith, L.A.V.I.M. Mexico mission Representative and Team Leader. Sponsors represented in the picture are Belle Chasse Rotary Club, OLPH Church, Bubrig Insurance, Print-All, A & L Sales, Dr. Guey, New Orleans Iron Works and St. Matthews U.M.C. of Metairie. An assortment of school supplies and 103 filled Back packs were received by Willie Berman and his wife Veronica to transport to the Monos Juntas/VIM mission in Rio Bravo, Mexico. Willie Berman is a Methodist minister in Mexico and is a missionaty to his own country. He is the Director and coordinator for Manos Juntas (Hands Together) and VIM Mexico.

