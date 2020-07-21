Construction of Civic Drive Fishing Pier Begins

Port Sulphur, an iconic part of Southeast Louisiana, has made its reputation as a sportsmen’s paradise through its stellar fishing and other outdoor recreational activities. As the popularity in recreational fishing grows, the need for fishing resources is clear.

Currently, construction is underway for the Port Sulphur Civic Drive fishing pier.

“It’ll be a place where you can sit, bring your family for a day of fishing and enjoy time together,” Parish President Kirk Lepine says. “The Civic Drive Pier is one of the most exciting waterfront enhancements the parish has seen in decades. I think it’ll be a great addition to Plaquemines Parish.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/