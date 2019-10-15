Cooking On A Hot Rock

Years ago, when we were hiring the management team for a plant that I was opening, we’d take the prospective managers to Barbacoa’s and wine & dine them. My favorite was their steak on a hot rock. I mean, how can you not love rib-eyes? They are the ultimate steak.

Shortly thereafter buddies Fredy Riehl and Brian Johnson, owners of Ammoland Shooting Sports News came out to visit me from New Jersey and we were going to fly into the Frank Church and get dropped off. The first night they were in town we grabbed Ron & Betsy Spomer, my wife Katy and we all went to Barbacoa’s and had rib-eyes on a hot rock.

Here’s how it works, you order your steak really rare. Then as you eat, you cut a bite size chunk, sear it on the 600-degree rock to your satisfaction and then eat it. When they serve it, they have some kind of sauce that they pour on it and light it on fire. I could attach a video but my cell phone recently took a full cycle in the washing machine!

