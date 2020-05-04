Home
    Pictured, from left: 2019 Seafood Queen Annabelle Picou, 2019 Teen Orange Queen Catherine Blondiau, 2019 Orange Queen Catherine Wooton.
    Dr. Charles Ballay, Denise Buford, Brent Buford, Olivia Buford, Robert Calhoun (WJMC CEO) and Chip Cahill (President of the WJMC Board of Managers).
    Pictured, from left: Janine Dazet, Olivia Buford and Denise Buford

Cooking Up Thanks

Mon, 2020/05/04 - 5:00am News Staff

On April 28, the entire West Jefferson Medical Center (WJMC) staff enjoyed a "hearty" meal thanks to New Orleans Iron Works. In a recent Facebook post, WJMC thanked all volunteers who participated, including and some community favorites, for showing them a little extra love and support during this time: Brent and Denise Buford (owners of New Orleans Iron Works), Dr. and Mrs. Charles Ballay, Danica Ansardi (owner of Ansardi Financial Services), Catherine Wooton (2019 Plaquemines Parish Orange Queen), Catherine Blondiau (2019 Plaquemines Parish Orange Teen Queen) and Annabelle Picou (2019 Plaquemines Parish Seafood Queen).

 

 

