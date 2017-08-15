This Could Be You on September 9th!

Orange you excited about 71 years of the Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival? What more of an honor than to serve as the Festival’s 8th Teen Orange Queen! A year filled with traveling our beautiful state, making life long memories, and meeting incredible people is what you can anticipate! This experience truly is life changing, so don’t miss out!

My year representing our beautiful parish and unique festival has been absolutely amazing and such an honor. I will never forget a single event I attended, whether it was a Festival or Ball, they were all amazing to experience. It truly was a dream come true hearing Mrs. Kim announce my name and having the beautiful orange crown placed on my head!

